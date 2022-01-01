Brisket in Prosper

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosper restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

790 North Preston Rd, Prosper

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Mi Luna image

 

Mi Luna

2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket tacos$13.95
Slow cooked brisket, poblano slices, onions, jack cheese on three corn tortillas with rice, bean soup and avocado salad
Brisket enchiladas$14.49
Two enchiladas made with flour tortillas, covered with poblano creamy sauce, crispy onions and pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and beans.
#3 Brisket taco, chicken enchilada, rice and beans$9.95
More about Mi Luna

