Brisket in Prosper

The Brass Tap
790 North Preston Rd, Prosper
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Mi Luna
2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper
|Brisket tacos
|$13.95
Slow cooked brisket, poblano slices, onions, jack cheese on three corn tortillas with rice, bean soup and avocado salad
|Brisket enchiladas
|$14.49
Two enchiladas made with flour tortillas, covered with poblano creamy sauce, crispy onions and pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and beans.
|#3 Brisket taco, chicken enchilada, rice and beans
|$9.95