Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Prosper

Go
Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve cappuccino

Honeylu's Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Honeylu's Coffee

1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper

Avg 4.4 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Honeylu's Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper

2281 E. University Dr Suite 10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.55
espresso, steamed milk + milk foam
More about Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper

Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper

Quesadillas

Cinnamon Rolls

French Fries

Brisket

Chai Tea

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Prosper to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston