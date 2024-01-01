Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in Prosper

Go
Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Item pic

 

WISK am eatery

111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN BURGER$12.95
All natural grilled chicken breast of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Cilantro lime dressing.
Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.
More about WISK am eatery
Item pic

 

Chick n' Burger - 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60

2111 East University Drive, Suite 60, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THE Famous Chick n' Burger (Fried Chicken & a Burger)$11.99
Brioche bun, beef patty & a fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our signature sauce
More about Chick n' Burger - 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60

Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper

Waffles

Pancakes

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Omelettes

Croissants

Muffins

Map

More near Prosper to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (174 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (901 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston