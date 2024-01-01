Chicken burgers in Prosper
Prosper restaurants that serve chicken burgers
More about WISK am eatery
WISK am eatery
111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper
|CHICKEN BURGER
|$12.95
All natural grilled chicken breast of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Cilantro lime dressing.
Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.
More about Chick n' Burger - 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60
Chick n' Burger - 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60
2111 East University Drive, Suite 60, Prosper
|THE Famous Chick n' Burger (Fried Chicken & a Burger)
|$11.99
Brioche bun, beef patty & a fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our signature sauce