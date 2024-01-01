Chimichangas in Prosper
Prosper restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper
|Chimichanga
|$0.00
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, lightly fried and topped with Ranchera or queso sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant-Prosper - 120 North Preston Road
Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant-Prosper - 120 North Preston Road
120 North Preston Road, Prosper
|Chimichanga
|$13.75
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef
or chicken and topped with zesty ranchero sauce or creamy queso and served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo