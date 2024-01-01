Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Prosper

Go
Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve chimichangas

Mi Luna image

 

Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10

2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$0.00
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, lightly fried and topped with Ranchera or queso sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
Main pic

 

Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant-Prosper - 120 North Preston Road

120 North Preston Road, Prosper

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$13.75
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef
or chicken and topped with zesty ranchero sauce or creamy queso and served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant-Prosper - 120 North Preston Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper

Pies

Nachos

Muffins

Omelettes

Tacos

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Map

More near Prosper to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (164 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (733 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston