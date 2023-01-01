Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Prosper
/
Prosper
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Prosper restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
1418 Coffee - Prosper
102 E Prosper, Prosper
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.99
More about 1418 Coffee - Prosper
The Brass Tap - Prosper, TX
790 North Preston Rd, Prosper
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
$0.00
(960 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap - Prosper, TX
Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper
Grilled Chicken
Chai Lattes
Burritos
Cappuccino
Pies
Muffins
Hot Chocolate
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Prosper to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(136 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(11 restaurants)
Celina
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(204 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston