Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Prosper
/
Prosper
/
Cookies
Prosper restaurants that serve cookies
The Brass Tap
790 North Preston Rd, Prosper
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
(960 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Honeylu's Coffee
1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper
Avg 4.4
(228 reviews)
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$3.25
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
$3.25
More about Honeylu's Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper
Cappuccino
Chicken Wraps
Chai Lattes
Brisket
Hot Chocolate
French Fries
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
More near Prosper to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(103 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Celina
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston