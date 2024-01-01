Curry in Prosper
Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20
Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20
1111 S Preston Rd #20, Prosper
|#20 Yellow Curry
|$11.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, topped with fried shallots. Served with jasmine rice.
|#19 Panang Curry
|$11.99
|#18 Red Curry
|$11.99
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves. Serve with Jasmine Rice.
Mana Adda Indian Kitchen - 2361 E University Dr, STE 90
Mana Adda Indian Kitchen - 2361 E University Dr, STE 90
2361 E University Dr, STE 90, Prosper
|Gutti Vankaya Curry
|$12.99
Small, tender brinjals (eggplants) are stuffed with a mixture of ground spices, peanuts, and coconut, creating a flavorful stuffing. These stuffed brinjals are then cooked in a tangy tamarind and tomato-based gravy infused with aromatic spices.