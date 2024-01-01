Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Prosper

Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mi Luna image

 

Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10

2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas mi luna$13.99
Two spicy queso cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita, jack cheese and pico. Served with rice and beans.
Mole Enchiladas$14.99
Three shredded chicken, topped with homemade mole sauce and toasted sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans.
Spinach Enchiladas$13.99
Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach and pico de gallo, topped with salsa Verde and vegetables. Served with rice.
More about Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
Main pic

 

Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant-Prosper - 120 North Preston Road

120 North Preston Road, Prosper

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Suizas$11.99
Two enchiladas filled with pulled chicken topped with tangy tomatillo sauce, melted jack cheese, and a dollop of sour cream. Served with mexican rice and charro beans
More about Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant-Prosper - 120 North Preston Road

