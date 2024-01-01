Enchiladas in Prosper
Prosper restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper
|Enchiladas mi luna
|$13.99
Two spicy queso cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita, jack cheese and pico. Served with rice and beans.
|Mole Enchiladas
|$14.99
Three shredded chicken, topped with homemade mole sauce and toasted sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans.
|Spinach Enchiladas
|$13.99
Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach and pico de gallo, topped with salsa Verde and vegetables. Served with rice.
Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant-Prosper - 120 North Preston Road
120 North Preston Road, Prosper
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$11.99
Two enchiladas filled with pulled chicken topped with tangy tomatillo sauce, melted jack cheese, and a dollop of sour cream. Served with mexican rice and charro beans