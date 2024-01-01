Fried rice in Prosper
Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20
1111 S Preston Rd #20, Prosper
|#14 Lao Fried Rice
|$11.99
Stir fried rice with eggs, onion, scallions, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce.
|#15 Basil Fried Rice
|$11.99
Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.
Mana Adda Indian Kitchen - 2361 E University Dr, STE 90
2361 E University Dr, STE 90, Prosper
|Fried Rice
|$11.99
Basmati rice stir-fried to golden perfection, tossed with a colorful medley of crisp vegetables, tender pieces of protein (such as chicken, shrimp, goat or tofu), and a signature blend of Chinese sauces.