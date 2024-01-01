Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Prosper

Go
Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20

1111 S Preston Rd #20, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14 Lao Fried Rice$11.99
Stir fried rice with eggs, onion, scallions, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce.
#15 Basil Fried Rice$11.99
Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.
More about Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20
Item pic

 

Mana Adda Indian Kitchen - 2361 E University Dr, STE 90

2361 E University Dr, STE 90, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$11.99
Basmati rice stir-fried to golden perfection, tossed with a colorful medley of crisp vegetables, tender pieces of protein (such as chicken, shrimp, goat or tofu), and a signature blend of Chinese sauces.
More about Mana Adda Indian Kitchen - 2361 E University Dr, STE 90

Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper

Chai Lattes

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Hot Chocolate

Muffins

Croissants

Huevos Rancheros

Curry

Map

More near Prosper to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (171 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (749 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (861 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston