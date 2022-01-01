Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Prosper

Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Wisk

111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGG MUFFIN SANDWICH$10.29
Two Cage free eggs any style, served with smoked apple wood bacon, or sausage patty, ham, and sliced American cheese, on fluffy English muffin, served with choice of potatoes.
More about Wisk
Honeylu's Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Honeylu's Coffee

1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper

Avg 4.4 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
More about Honeylu's Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper

2281 E. University Dr Suite 10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffins$2.99
wheat flour, blueberries
More about Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper
The Speedy Bean image

 

The Speedy Bean

1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
More about The Speedy Bean

