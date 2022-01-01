Muffins in Prosper
Prosper restaurants that serve muffins
Wisk
111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper
|EGG MUFFIN SANDWICH
|$10.29
Two Cage free eggs any style, served with smoked apple wood bacon, or sausage patty, ham, and sliced American cheese, on fluffy English muffin, served with choice of potatoes.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Honeylu's Coffee
1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25
Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper
2281 E. University Dr Suite 10, Prosper
|Muffins
|$2.99
wheat flour, blueberries
The Speedy Bean
1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25