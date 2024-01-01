Patty melts in Prosper

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve patty melts

WISK am eatery

111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PATTY MELT$11.65
Fresh 1/2 lb. Angus beef sautéed onion, American cheese between two slices of Rye bread, served with your one side, French fries, country potatoes, hash brown, sliced tomatoes, cottage cheese, soup of the day of house salad.
More about WISK am eatery
Chick n' Burger - 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60

2111 East University Drive, Suite 60, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt (NEW)$9.49
Two pieces of brioche toast with a beef patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese, and our Ground Black Pepper Chick n' Burger Sauce
More about Chick n' Burger - 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60

