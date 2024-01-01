Patty melts in Prosper
Prosper restaurants that serve patty melts
More about WISK am eatery
WISK am eatery
111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper
|PATTY MELT
|$11.65
Fresh 1/2 lb. Angus beef sautéed onion, American cheese between two slices of Rye bread, served with your one side, French fries, country potatoes, hash brown, sliced tomatoes, cottage cheese, soup of the day of house salad.
More about Chick n' Burger - 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60
Chick n' Burger - 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60
2111 East University Drive, Suite 60, Prosper
|Patty Melt (NEW)
|$9.49
Two pieces of brioche toast with a beef patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese, and our Ground Black Pepper Chick n' Burger Sauce