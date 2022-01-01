Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Prosper

Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve tacos

cd17ee4f-438d-4197-9bcc-fe97de4c43dc image

 

Wisk

111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAKFAST TACOS$10.89
Three soft corn tacos, drizzled with black beans, two scrambled Cage free eggs, bacon bits, Cotija cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sliced avocado, and Avocado ranch dressing. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans
More about Wisk
2 Blackened Cod Tacos image

 

The Brass Tap

790 North Preston Rd, Prosper

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Mi Luna image

 

Mi Luna

2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Taco dinner$11.95
Two crispy or soft tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans.
Kid Taco$5.95
choice of two sides
dz Crispy Tacos$22.99
More about Mi Luna

