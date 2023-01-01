Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Prosper

Go
Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve tortas

Restaurant banner

 

Pietro's Italian Bakery - Prosper

2111 East University Drive, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Caprese Slice$6.95
More about Pietro's Italian Bakery - Prosper
Restaurant banner

 

La Finca - Prosper - 2281 E. University Dr #10

2281 E. University Dr #10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta de Arrachera$14.00
More about La Finca - Prosper - 2281 E. University Dr #10

Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper

Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brisket

Huevos Rancheros

Chai Lattes

Peanut Butter Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Yogurt Parfaits

Map

More near Prosper to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston