Yogurt parfaits in Prosper

Prosper restaurants
Prosper restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Honeylu's Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Honeylu's Coffee

1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper

Avg 4.4 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait$5.95
More about Honeylu's Coffee
Main pic

 

1418 Coffee - Prosper

102 E Prosper, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$5.99
More about 1418 Coffee - Prosper

