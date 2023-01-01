Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yogurt parfaits in
Prosper
/
Prosper
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Prosper restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Honeylu's Coffee
1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper
Avg 4.4
(228 reviews)
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
$5.95
More about Honeylu's Coffee
1418 Coffee - Prosper
102 E Prosper, Prosper
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$5.99
More about 1418 Coffee - Prosper
Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper
Muffins
Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate
Burritos
Cookies
Cake
Chai Lattes
Tacos
More near Prosper to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(138 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(38 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(11 restaurants)
Celina
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(597 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(791 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(209 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston