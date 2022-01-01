Prosperity Social Club
Residing in an original 1938 barroom, Prosperity Social Club is open to the public, being a social club only in a figure of speech, behavior and attitude; a tip of the hat to a past era. Prosperity Social Club offers a full-service bar, great microbrews, classic and specialty cocktails, affordable wines, patio and indoor dining, takeout, a friendly staff and an eclectic clientele. Its sophisticated, tavern-style menu even accommodates vegetarians. It’s a true Cleveland experience.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1109 Starkweather Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1109 Starkweather Ave
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
