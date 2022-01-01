Go
Prosperity Social Club

Residing in an original 1938 barroom, Prosperity Social Club is open to the public, being a social club only in a figure of speech, behavior and attitude; a tip of the hat to a past era. Prosperity Social Club offers a full-service bar, great microbrews, classic and specialty cocktails, affordable wines, patio and indoor dining, takeout, a friendly staff and an eclectic clientele. Its sophisticated, tavern-style menu even accommodates vegetarians. It’s a true Cleveland experience.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1109 Starkweather Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)

Popular Items

"BIG FISH"$18.00
ToGo$1.00
Prosperity Fried Chicken Dinner$19.00
The classic Prosperity Fried Chicken returns. One Breast, one leg and one thigh with a side of Bacon Collard Greens and Mac & Cheese.
Southwest Salad (Full)$12.00
Spinach, Pico de Gallo, Smoked Cheddar, Black Beans, Bacon, Avocado, Buttermilk Ranch
Beer Battered FIsh Fry$19.00
As Featured on the Travel Channel. Beer Battered Hand-dipped Haddock with Mac and Cheese and a side of Vinegar Slaw, Tartar Sauce and lemon wedge.
Prosperity Bowl$12.00
Black Beans, Vinegar Slaw, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Peppers, Onions and Coconut Basmati Rice
Side Mac n Cheese$6.00
Housemade Potato Chips$8.00
Side of French Onion Dip
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Sauteed Onions, House BBQ on a Brioche Bun with a side of Fries.
Tavern Cheeseburger$13.00
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Brioche Bun and a side of Fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1109 Starkweather Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
