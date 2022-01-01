Go
Prossimo

Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting

SEAFOOD

1550 E 15th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)

Popular Items

Romaine Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Allergens: dressing contains eggs
Crème Brûlé$19.00
Vanilla bean and cream custard topped with two crunchy caramel layers.
Spicy Paccheri Alla Vodka$23.00
Fresh Mozzarella$15.00
Hand-pulled mozzarella with Italian olive oil and Himilayan red rock salt.
Tiramisu$12.00
Handmade ladyfingers soaked in Topeca coffee and layered with whipped mascarpone.
Il Vero Alfredo$24.00
A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter
Orecchiette With Arugula and Sausage$24.00
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Beet Carpaccio$14.00
Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.
Calamari$14.00
Served with a side of spicy marinara and caper aioli.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1550 E 15th St

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
