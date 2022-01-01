Go
Toast

Prost!

Come on in and enjoy our authentic German food and drink!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2566 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (732 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Cabbage$6.00
Thinly-sliced red cabbage lightly blanched with red wine, brown sugar and cinnamon. Oma would approve!
Wisconsin Curds$10.00
1/2 Pretzel$12.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
Street Style Schnitzel$16.00
Served over fries with ketchup and one sauce.
Schnitzel Strips$12.00
Radeberger Pilsner-battered fried chicken. Served with your choice of 2 sauces
Handcut Fries$9.00
giant side of fries- meticulously cut by hand with only the best, freshest idaho potatoes. Served with ketchup
Small Board$20.00
Wurst Boards- choose 2 wursts
All boards served with haus kraut, red cabbage, Black Forest ham, warm potato salad, cucumber salad, roasted red peppers, three mustards and warm beer cheese
Warm Potato Salad$9.00
This savory potato salad will satisfy on a level that american potato salads would just fall short on. No sugar- only delicious bacon for this delightful dish that will make you feel guilty for calling it a salad
Jumbo Pretzel$22.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
Spaetzle$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2566 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lincoln Hall

No reviews yet

Chicago's Finest Live Music

Nori Sushi Chicago

No reviews yet

Welcome to Nori Nori Sushi Chicago-Lakeview. A Cozy place for sushi butterflies. We offer the eccentric sushi, sashimi, maki and more.
@norisushi_chicago #noridiversey #norilakeview
www.norichicago.com

Galit

No reviews yet

Galit is a Middle Eastern Restaurant in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, owned and operated by Andrés Clavero and James Beard Award winner Chef Zachary Engel. The restaurant is a space for community: hospitality professionals, guests and suppliers will come together and celebrate food and drink in a respectful, friendly and caring manner. The menu focuses on a seasonal and localized approach to dishes of the Middle East and Israel’s immigrant cuisines, alongside a unique and forward-thinking beverage program.
To our loving guests,
Thank you so much for your support during this uncertain time. We are open for Lunch (11am - 2pm), Shuk (2pm - 5pm), and Dinner (5pm - 8/8:30pm)
We appreciate you. Be safe. Shalom Y'all.
Best,
Team Galit

Noodles In The Pot

No reviews yet

Thai Noodles at their best!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston