Owned and operated by Master Sommelier Dennis Kelly and Chef Anthony Secviar, Protégé is a comfortable, casual fine dining restaurant featuring New American cuisine and world-class wine & spirits programs.

250 South California Avenue

Popular Items

Charred Caulini Salad (GF)$19.00
Pine Nuts | Pepperoncini | Coppa | Chèvre
Four-Mushroom Velouté$18.00
Beech Mushrooms | Rosemary | Toasted Focaccia
February 24th-27th Meal Kit (Serves 1)$60.00
This week’s 3-COURSE TO GO KIT features a baby beet and candied kumquat salad tossed with toasted hazelnuts, thinly shaved fennel, red endive, watercress and a tangy verjus vinaigrette. For the entrée we’ve rolled 7-cheese tortellini (ricotta, parmesan, gruyère, mozzarella, fresh goat cheese, mascarpone and pecorino) to accompany a slow-braised Berkshire pork and San Marzano tomato ragu-with just enough green olive to lighten things up. No need to lick the bowl-we’ve got bread for that! Daily baked focaccia with sun-dried tomato, Calabrian chili oil, fennel pollen and lemon thyme. For dessert enjoy a blood orange-curd tart baked in an olive oil shortcrust with Sicilian pistachio and mandarins. Bring Protégé home with you this week…just boil some water and we’ll cover the rest! Detailed instructions for a perfect meal included.
Bluefin Tuna Tartare$15.00
Miso | Black Sesame Chip | Yuzu
Double-Chocolate Cookie$7.00
Toasted Pretzel | Caramelized White Chocolate Chips
Spanish Octopus (GF)$26.00
Artichoke | Panisse | Romesco | Olive Tapenade
Brick Chicken (GF)$35.00
Saffron Rice | Piperade | Chorizo | Brown Butter-Caper Jus
Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop$38.00
Melted Green Garlic | Crispy Leeks | Roasted Apple | Sauce Dijonaise
Sweet Corn Risotto (V)$32.00
Farro Verde | Chanterelle Mushroom | Sunflower Sprouts
Parker House Rolls (V)$8.00
Sea Salted Butter
Location

Palo Alto CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
