Protein Bar & Kitchen

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

2311 Campus Drive Henry Crown Pavilion

Evanston, IL 60208

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Spicy Korean Bowl$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
Buffalo Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery, rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [400 cals, 29g protein, 33g net carbs]
PB&J$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[690 cals, 39g protein, 42g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Spinach, quinoa, garlic
Healthy Club Wrap$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
Vegan Southwest Salad$9.99
Organic roasted tofu, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, tomato, roasted corn, carrot, and cilantro lime vinaigrette
[480 cals, 21 g protein, 45g net carbs]
Southwest Salad$5.50
Organic roasted tofu, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, tomato, cheddar, roasted corn, carrot and cilantro lime vinaigrette (vegetarian/can be made vegan) [560 cals, 26g protein, 44g net carbs]
Immunity$8.49
Mango, banana, strawberry, orange, lemon, ginger, honey, cayenne and Flu Fighter vitamin boost (vitamin c, zinc, echinacea) [250 cals, 4g protein, 60 net carbs]
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

2311 Campus Drive Henry Crown Pavilion, Evanston IL 60208

Protein Bar & Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
