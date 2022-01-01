Go
  • Protein Bar - S Riverside Plaza

Protein Bar - S Riverside Plaza

120 S Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606

Popular Items

Wrigley Peeled$7.29
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
Jokes Acai'd$7.29
Vanilla whey protein, acai berry, banana, blueberries and Greek yogurt [410 cals, 19g protein, 74g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bowl 2x$11.99
2x portion of all natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[850 cals, 58g protein, 43g net carbs]
Buffalo Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery, rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [400 cals, 29g protein, 33g net carbs]
Location

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
