Protein Bar - Northwestern
Northwestern Hospital
250 E Superior St
Popular Items
Location
250 E Superior St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MBurger
M Burger
Wow Bao
Come in and enjoy!
Marisol Restaurant and Bar
Marisol, the new restaurant and bar at the MCA, features innovative flavors from Chicago chef Jason Hammel in an immersive art environment designed by internationally renowned artist Chris Ofili.
Rosebud Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!