Protein Bar - Northwestern

Popular Items

Buffalo Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery, rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [400 cals, 29g protein, 33g net carbs]
Mexicali Bowl$5.15
All-natural chicken, corn, black beans, cheddar, warm kale, salsa, spicy tomatillo lime sauce and chipotle Greek yogurt topped with avocado and cilantro [610 cals, 38g protein, 42g net carbs]
Beyond Chili Bowl$9.99
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[430 calories, 34g protein, 45g net carbs]
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Buffalo Wrap$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
Keto Coffee$5.79
MCT oil, grass fed ghee and locally roasted coffee [140 cals, 1g protein, 1g net carbs]
Healthy Club Wrap$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
Spicy Korean Bar-rito$11.29
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
Kale Caesar Wrap$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [640 cals, 50g protein, 29g net carbs]

Location

250 E Superior St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
