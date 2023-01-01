Protein Bar - O'Hare Airport
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
10000 W O'Hare Drive, Chicago IL 60666
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Mirage - 9845 W Lawrence Ave
4.1 • 250
9845 w Lawrence Ave Schiller Park, IL 60176
View restaurant