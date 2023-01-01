Go
A map showing the location of Protein Bar - O'Hare AirportView gallery

Protein Bar - O'Hare Airport

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

10000 W O'Hare Drive

Chicago, IL 60666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

10000 W O'Hare Drive, Chicago IL 60666

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Goddess & Grocer - O'Hare
orange starNo Reviews
Terminal 5 Chicago, IL 60666
View restaurantnext
Bacci Pizza- Schiller Park
orange starNo Reviews
9607 Lawrence Avenue Schiller Park, IL 60176
View restaurantnext
Cafe Mirage - 9845 W Lawrence Ave
orange star4.1 • 250
9845 w Lawrence Ave Schiller Park, IL 60176
View restaurantnext
Carmine's Rosemont
orange star4.4 • 2,270
9850 Berwyn Ave Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Crust Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
5500 Park Place Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Park Tavern - Rosemont
orange starNo Reviews
5433 Park Place Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Chicago

Cicero

No reviews yet

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Protein Bar - O'Hare Airport

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston