Proud Cut Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1227 Sheridan Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1227 Sheridan Ave
Cody WY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Muddy Moose Cafe
Wyoming's Best Breakfast also serving Italian and Homestyle dinners
Gasthaus Cardi
Come in and enjoy!
Fresh Prince of Steaks
Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks & other delicious east coast eats.
The Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill
Sports Bar, Curbside & Delivery