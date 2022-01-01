Go
Proud Cut Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1227 Sheridan Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (1193 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger$13.99
Steamed Broccoli$3.75
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Frickles$7.99
4 Cheese Mac & Cheese$10.99
Spinach Salad$8.99
Cheeseburger$11.99
12oz Prime Rib$25.99
Fried Green Tomatoes$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Business Services
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1227 Sheridan Ave

Cody WY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
