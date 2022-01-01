Go
Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff

Proudly serving Auburn best buffalo wings and late night munchies since 1996!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

422-B S Gay St • $

Avg 4.4 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

36 Buffalo Wings$30.99
Ranch$0.37
24 Buffalo Wings$21.29
18 Buffalo Wings$15.99
Mozz Sticks$6.49
French Fries$2.99
Tater Tots$2.99
12 Buffalo Wings$10.69
4 Pc Chicken Tenders$7.49
Cheeseburger$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

Location

422-B S Gay St

Auburn AL

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
