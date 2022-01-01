Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff

The Depot

No reviews yet

Plating up Auburn’s finest and freshest seafood, the Depot is a modern grilled gulf coastal brasserie with a globally inspired menu by Executive Chef & Co­-Owner, Scott Simpson. Elevating the cuisine in Auburn, the Depot is proud to be the first restaurant in Alabama cooking with a custom wood­fired Asador. Spanish for the word meaning “barbecue or grill,” the food is cooked over an open flame. The food echoes from the past also honoring Alabama’s southern heritage and is cooked simply and spectacularly. Simple and spectacular, these are the principles of the Depot.

