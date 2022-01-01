Proud Hound Coffee
Coffee, Breakfast, and Brunch!
6717 Montgomery Rd
Popular Items
Location
6717 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Café Alma
Come in and enjoy!
Revolution Rotisserie
Come in and enjoy!
Nine Giant Brewing
Let's ride out the apocalypse with some delicious food (and beer)
Nine Giant Fermentorium
Come in and enjoy!