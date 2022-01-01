Go
Toast

Proud Hound Coffee

Coffee, Breakfast, and Brunch!

6717 Montgomery Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chai$4.00
Cold Brew$4.00
Latte$4.50
Drip$2.50
Cappucino$4.00
The Basic$10.00
folded egg, white American cheese, with a choice of Berkshire bacon, sausage, or goetta, on a house biscuit
Smashed Fried Potatoes$6.00
young potatoes boiled, smashed, fried and tossed in sage salt
Pim Cheese Taquitos(GF)$11.00
taquitos filled with potatoes, bacon, and pimento cheese served with maple ketchup (GF)
*Cannot be modified*
'Yaki Omelette Sando$10.00
Scrambled egg sandwich with shitake mushroom, scallion, cabbage, Japanese BBQ, vegan yum-yum, american cheese, fried onion on seasoned white bread (v) (make it vegan with just egg and vegan cheese +1)
Cincinnati Love Letter$12.00
patty melt with double smashed Eckerlin's goetta, american cheese, cheese curd, house sweet & spicy pickles on seasoned white
See full menu

Location

6717 Montgomery Rd

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Café Alma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Revolution Rotisserie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nine Giant Brewing

No reviews yet

Let's ride out the apocalypse with some delicious food (and beer)

Nine Giant Fermentorium

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston