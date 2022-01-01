Go
Proud Thai Cookery

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • NOODLES

645 Springfield ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad See Ew$14.00
sautéed flat rice noodles with choice of meat, sweet black soy sauce, egg, garlic, and Chinese broccoli
Spring Rolls$7.00
vegetarian Thai spring rolls with sweet chili dip
Massaman Curry$15.00
with onion, potato, and peanut in Massaman currycoconut milk
Satay Chicken$9.00
with peanut dip and cucumber salad
Drunken Noodle$14.00
sautéed flat rice noodles with choice of meat, crushed chili, onion, garlic, egg, basil leaves, and bell pepper, long hot pepper
Pad Khing$15.00
sautéed fresh ginger, scallion, onion, mushroom, and bell pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

645 Springfield ave

Berkeley Heights NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Contactless Delivery and Pickup
