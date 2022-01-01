Go
Toast

Provare

Be Ready To Try

1421 West Chicago Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemon Pepper Chicken Alfredo$26.00
Alfredo Cream Sauce, sautéed bell peppers, fresh oregano, lemon and black pepper
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$15.00
Crawfish, Shrimp, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Pepper Jack Cheese
Pasta Trio$36.00
Fresh Pasta, Cream Sauce, Lobster, Shrimp and Crab
Pesto Alfredo$18.00
Fresh Pasta, Pesto (No Nuts Used) Cream Sauce Cherry Tomatoes
Lamb Chops$39.00
4 lamb chops with a side of our House Special Corn
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Vegan Parmesan, Chili Oil, Vegan Aioli
Salmon Egg Roll$14.00
Chipotle Aioli with Micro Greens (Contains Dairy)
Side of Bread$3.00
Shrimp Hennessy Scampi$26.00
Fresh Pasta, Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Shallots, Cream Sauce, Fresno Chilis
Crabby Fries$16.00
Crab Meat, Waffle Fries, Shredded Cheese, Scallion Aioli
See full menu

Location

1421 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frontier

No reviews yet

Our menu, by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Brian Jupiter, pays tribute to what those adventurers ate and hunted on the trail as we invite you to savor the modern day interpretations of their fare. Our food is best enjoyed in communal settings.

Beauty Bar

No reviews yet

It's a bar!
since 2010

Noble Thai

No reviews yet

The best Thai restaurant in Chicago!

Five Star Bar

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston