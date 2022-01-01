Go
Provecho Mexican Grill

Provecho Mexican Grill is a family-owned, fast casual Mexican restaurant. We pride ourselves in making authentic mexican food using only fresh, whole foods with no added sweeteners or preservatives. Currently we offer delivery, and pick-up (curbside or walk in)

BURRITOS

2807 Philmont Ave • $

Popular Items

CHORIZO TACO$3.25
Our authentic Mexican Chorizo tacos (Mexican Sausage, medium heat) they are made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
AL PASTOR TACO$3.25
Our authentic Al Pastor Mexican tacos are made with crisp thin shavings of marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit grill. (medium heat)
Made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
CARNITAS TACO$3.25
Our authentic Mexican Carnitas tacos are made with braised and simmered pork that falls apart in your mouth. They are made on 2 soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
House Salsa
Rice$2.50
Salsa Verde
Chips & Guacamole$5.50
Arbol Salsa
STEAK TACO$3.50
“Carne Asada” which is grilled steak served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
CHICKEN TINGA TACO$3.25
Chicken “Tinga” is lightly shredded chicken breast seasoned with chipotle (medium heat)
Our tacos are topped with onion and cilantro and served on soft corn tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2807 Philmont Ave

Huntingdon Valley PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
