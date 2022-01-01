Go
Provence Pizza

The best Handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizza in the Trivalley. We offer unique taste of an an authentic pizzas straight from Naple.

PIZZA • SALADS

345 Railroad ave B • $$

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Provence Pepperoni$21.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, TOMATO SAUCE, PEPPERONI/SALAMI, CASTELVETRANO GREEN OLIVES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Caprese$14.00
TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINEGAR, ARUGULA
Sausage Pizza$22.50
HOMEMADE SAUSAGE MARINATED IN WHITE WINE, MUSHROOMS, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD,CHIVES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Caesar Salad$10.00
ROMAINE HEARTS, CAESAR DRESSING, TOASTED FLATBREAD, PARMESAN
Provence pizza$21.50
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD , PROSCIUTTO, CAPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Margarita$18.75
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Arugula Salad$10.00
ARUGULA, SLICED ALMONDS, PECCORINO CHEESE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, ONIONS, GARLIC, BALSAMIC OR FRENCH, AVOCADO, PARMESAN
Provence Vegi$21.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, CHERRY TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, ARUGULA, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Pesto Pizza$21.00
HOMEMADE PESTO, CARMALIZED ONIONS, FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, PARMESAN, TOMATOS,GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

345 Railroad ave B

Danville CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
