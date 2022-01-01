Proverbial Spirits
Macro Distillery in Park City UT!
4175 Forestdale Dr Ste 102
Location
4175 Forestdale Dr Ste 102
Park City UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City
Come in and enjoy!
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria
"Park City's Choice Pizzeria and Neighborhood Bistro" featuring incredible wood-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta and entrees. Serving Lunch and dinner with a full bar, outstanding wine list and draught beer. Come check out Park City's best pizza and most affordable restaurant. Plenty of free parking and gorgeous outdoor dining in the Prospector area. Great for families. Ask about daily lunch and dinner specials.
Flying Sumo
Now doing curbside pick up and delivery everyday from 5pm to 9pm.
The Bridge Café and Grill
Breakfast All Day and Lunch.