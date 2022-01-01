Go
Providence By The Slice

Providence By The Slice Featuring New York Slices, Detroit & Sicilian Squares.

415 Westport rd

Popular Items

14" Pepperoni$13.50
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Romano
Mike's Hot Honey$1.00
14" Cheese / Custom$16.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
20" Cheese / Custom$22.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
Motor City (8x10)$14.00
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Romano
Ranch$0.23
Motor City Detroit (12x18)$24.00
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Romano
CUSTOM Detroit (8x10)$10.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Toppings Extra. Additional Sauces Will Substitute Red Sauce Unless Indicated Otherwise. **No Half & Half For Detroits.
Garlic Knots$7.00
A Half-Dozen Freshly Baked Garlic Knots Served With A Side Of Marinara
20" East Coast$28.00
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Hot Honey
415 Westport rd

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
