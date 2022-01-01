Providence By The Slice
Providence By The Slice Featuring New York Slices, Detroit & Sicilian Squares.
415 Westport rd
Popular Items
Location
415 Westport rd
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT
We take chicken and waffles, a food everyone loves, and give it a totally new flavor! Who wouldn’t love a classic with a modern twist? We know our customers do, and we are dedicated to serving them our fresh chicken and waffles with great service to match. With fast service, fresh food, and good prices.
Julep Cocktail Club
We fancy ourselves more than just a local watering hole. We're curators of fine whiskey and hand-crafted cocktails, administrators of delicious fare and custodians of unequaled hospitality. No matter your tastes, budget, or style, we've got something for you.
Jerusalem Cafe - Westport
Come in and enjoy!
Ragazza Food & Wine
Carry out and Curbside service starts at 4pm Tuesday-Sunday!