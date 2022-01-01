Providence Pizza

Go
PIZZA

12925 US-71 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1833 reviews)

Popular Items

$10 Large Cheese Pizza$10.00
16" New York Style Cheese Pizza (No Additions or Substitutions)
20" NY Cheese / Custom$20.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
Wings- Dozen$14.00
Available with our house made Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Dry Rub, or Garlic Parmesan.
12" Cheese / Custom$10.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
20" NY Half & Half
Garlic Knots
Knots tossed with fresh garlic, parsley, and olive oil.
Wings - 1/2 Dozen$7.00
Available with our house made Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Dry Rub, or Garlic Parmesan.
Ranch$0.65
House Made Ranch Dressing
16" NY Cheese / Custom$14.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
Cheesy Bread$7.50
House Made Focaccia Baked With Mozzarella, Romano, Garlic, Oregano, & Served With A Side Of Marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12925 US-71

Grandview MO

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
