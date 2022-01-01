Go
Providence Provisions

CHICKEN WINGS

2000 Post Road Suite 29

Avg 1 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain HotDog$5.00
Turkey Club$12.00
New England Clam Chowder$8.50
Mac and Cheese$6.00
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Bacon Grilled Cheese$12.00
Burger$14.00
Lobster Roll$20.00
French Fries$5.00
American Cobb Salad$16.00
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Warwick RI

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
