Providence bars & lounges you'll love

Pane e Vino Ristorante image

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veal Chop Parmigiano$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
Fettucine Bolognese$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Boneless Tenders$12.99
served with celery and choice of blue cheese or Ranch
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.99
with slow roasted BBQ pork, Sam Adams queso, melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
IF ORDERED TOGO, this item will come with the Sam Adams queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions on the side which will require a little assembly. We do this to keep it from getting too soggy during transport.
Warm Pretzels$9.99
with honey mustard or Sam Adams queso
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Philadelphia$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
Dynamite$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie$17.50
Italian Grinder Sandwich$9.50
Half and Half$17.50
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Chomp image

 

Chomp

117 Ives Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoky Bandit Melt$16.00
Beef patty, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, smoky aioli, bbq, crispy onion strings, pickled jalapeños
House Burger$15.00
Our signature burger, smoked Gouda, house cured bacon, Chomp Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Wings$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, Buffalo
More about Chomp
Durk's Bar-B-Q image

 

Durk's Bar-B-Q

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$12.00
6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold
1/2 Price on Thursdays
Skillet Cornbread$3.00
1 Piece, served with Honey Butter
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce
1/2 Priced On Wednesday's
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q
Plaza Bar & Kitchen image

 

Plaza Bar & Kitchen

59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$8.00
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Pasta and Meatballs$16.00
More about Plaza Bar & Kitchen
The Grange image

 

The Grange

166 Broadway, Providence

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PoBoy$13.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Slaw, Remoulade, Pickles & Lettuce on a Pretzel Roll. Served With Chips, Slaw & Pickles. (V) (Contains Sesame)
Quinoa$14.00
Quinoa, Lettuce, Avocado, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Garlic Dressing. Dressing comes on side.
(V)
Pommes Frites$5.00
French Fries tossed in our "New Bay" Served With Our Fry Aioli (V)
More about The Grange
Massimo image

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Pink Sauce$21.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
Short Rib Gnocchi$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
More about Massimo
Rooftop at the Providence G image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rooftop at the Providence G

100 Dorrance St,, Providence

Avg 4.1 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl Fully of Belly$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
Margherita Flatbread$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
Our Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish
More about Rooftop at the Providence G
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REBEL MANN PIZZA$19.99
buffalo chicken, fresh & shredded mozzarella, bacon & scallions
BURGER$13.99
grilled 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries
add toppings for additional charge
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Res American Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Res American Bistro

123 Empire St, Providence

Avg 4.8 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Res American Bistro

