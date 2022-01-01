Providence bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Providence
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Veal Chop Parmigiano
|$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
|Fettucine Bolognese
|$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Popular items
|6 Boneless Tenders
|$12.99
served with celery and choice of blue cheese or Ranch
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.99
with slow roasted BBQ pork, Sam Adams queso, melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
IF ORDERED TOGO, this item will come with the Sam Adams queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions on the side which will require a little assembly. We do this to keep it from getting too soggy during transport.
|Warm Pretzels
|$9.99
with honey mustard or Sam Adams queso
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Somo Kitchen & Sushi
373 Richmond St., Providence
|Popular items
|Philadelphia
|$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
|Spicy Tuna
|$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
|Dynamite
|$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
More about Fellini Pizzeria
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Popular items
|Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie
|$17.50
|Italian Grinder Sandwich
|$9.50
|Half and Half
|$17.50
More about Chomp
Chomp
117 Ives Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Smoky Bandit Melt
|$16.00
Beef patty, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, smoky aioli, bbq, crispy onion strings, pickled jalapeños
|House Burger
|$15.00
Our signature burger, smoked Gouda, house cured bacon, Chomp Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
|Wings
|$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, Buffalo
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q
Durk's Bar-B-Q
33 Aborn St., Providence
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold
1/2 Price on Thursdays
|Skillet Cornbread
|$3.00
1 Piece, served with Honey Butter
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce
1/2 Priced On Wednesday's
More about Plaza Bar & Kitchen
Plaza Bar & Kitchen
59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$8.00
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
|Pasta and Meatballs
|$16.00
More about The Grange
The Grange
166 Broadway, Providence
|Popular items
|PoBoy
|$13.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Slaw, Remoulade, Pickles & Lettuce on a Pretzel Roll. Served With Chips, Slaw & Pickles. (V) (Contains Sesame)
|Quinoa
|$14.00
Quinoa, Lettuce, Avocado, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Garlic Dressing. Dressing comes on side.
(V)
|Pommes Frites
|$5.00
French Fries tossed in our "New Bay" Served With Our Fry Aioli (V)
More about Massimo
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Pink Sauce
|$21.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
More about Rooftop at the Providence G
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rooftop at the Providence G
100 Dorrance St,, Providence
|Popular items
|Bowl Fully of Belly
|$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
|Margherita Flatbread
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
|Our Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
1058 Charles St, North Providence
|Popular items
|REBEL MANN PIZZA
|$19.99
buffalo chicken, fresh & shredded mozzarella, bacon & scallions
|BURGER
|$13.99
grilled 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries
add toppings for additional charge