Providence pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.75
Fried chicken tenders served
w/ fries & side of honey mustard.
|Large BYO Pizza
|$11.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
|Boneless Wings
|$8.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
The Graduate Bowl
|The Graduate Bowl
|$15.00
Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing
|The Da
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.
|House Wings
|$11.00
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Popular items
|Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie
|$17.50
|Italian Grinder Sandwich
|$9.50
|Half and Half
|$17.50
Francesco's Pizza
357 Hope Street, Providence
Classic 3 Cheese
|Classic 3 Cheese
Red Pizza - Asiago, Mozzarella, Parmesan
|Margherita
Red Pizza, Sliced Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil
|General Tso's
General Tso Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions
Plaza Bar & Kitchen
59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$8.00
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
|Pasta and Meatballs
|$16.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
Seasoned Fries
|Seasoned Fries
Crispy outside, fluffy inside, made to order seasoned fries.
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and red onions over green leaves.
|Med Create Your Own Pizza
|$9.25
Classic cheese or create your own pizza. Hand tossed original italian pizza made to order from fresh and authentic ingredients.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rooftop at the Providence G
100 Dorrance St,, Providence
Bowl Fully of Belly
|Bowl Fully of Belly
|$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
|Margherita Flatbread
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
|Our Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
1058 Charles St, North Providence
REBEL MANN PIZZA
|REBEL MANN PIZZA
|$19.99
buffalo chicken, fresh & shredded mozzarella, bacon & scallions
|BURGER
|$13.99
grilled 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries
add toppings for additional charge
Sammy's Pizza
1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence
Large 16"
|Large 16"
|$10.99
|Small 10"
|$7.99
|Cheeseburgers Dinner Plate
|$10.99
Nice Slice
767 Westminster, Providence
18" Margherita Pizza
|18" Margherita Pizza
|$23.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
8 slices
|Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$26.00
Vegan chicken and BBQ sauce. 8 slices