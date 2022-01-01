Providence pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Providence

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$10.75
Fried chicken tenders served
w/ fries & side of honey mustard.
Large BYO Pizza$11.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Boneless Wings$8.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about PVD Pizza
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Graduate Bowl$15.00
Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing
The Da$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.
House Wings$11.00
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
More about THE DISTRICT
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie$17.50
Italian Grinder Sandwich$9.50
Half and Half$17.50
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Francesco's Pizza image

 

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic 3 Cheese
Red Pizza - Asiago, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Margherita
Red Pizza, Sliced Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil
General Tso's
General Tso Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions
More about Francesco's Pizza
Plaza Bar & Kitchen image

 

Plaza Bar & Kitchen

59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$8.00
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Pasta and Meatballs$16.00
More about Plaza Bar & Kitchen
Piemonte image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasoned Fries
Crispy outside, fluffy inside, made to order seasoned fries.
Garden Salad$7.99
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and red onions over green leaves.
Med Create Your Own Pizza$9.25
Classic cheese or create your own pizza. Hand tossed original italian pizza made to order from fresh and authentic ingredients.
More about Piemonte
Rooftop at the Providence G image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rooftop at the Providence G

100 Dorrance St,, Providence

Avg 4.1 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl Fully of Belly$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
Margherita Flatbread$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
Our Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish
More about Rooftop at the Providence G
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REBEL MANN PIZZA$19.99
buffalo chicken, fresh & shredded mozzarella, bacon & scallions
BURGER$13.99
grilled 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries
add toppings for additional charge
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large 16"$10.99
Small 10"$7.99
Cheeseburgers Dinner Plate$10.99
More about Sammy's Pizza
Nice Slice image

 

Nice Slice

767 Westminster, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Margherita Pizza$23.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
8 slices
Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza$26.00
Vegan chicken and BBQ sauce. 8 slices
More about Nice Slice

