College Hill restaurants you'll love

Go
College Hill restaurants
Toast

College Hill's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try College Hill restaurants

Baja's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
**CHEESE STEAK**$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Baja's Taqueria
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**CHEESE STEAK**$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Peking Ravioli (6)$10.95
General Tsao's Chicken$14.95
Crab Rangoon$9.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence image

 

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence

215 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
Kara-Age$9.50
Deep fried chicken thigh marinated with seasoned soy sauce. Served with garlic ponzu.
Miso$14.00
Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Scallions, Wakame.
More about Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence
Ceremony image

 

Ceremony

406 brook street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ube Latte$5.50
Our ube latte is topped with home-made fresh whipped cream (NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY) and shredded coconut. Select below for topping, or leave it blank for no topping!
Ube is a purple sweet potato, a single medium-sized ube provides more than 200% of the daily requirement for vitamin A!
Masala Chai Latte$6.00
Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.
Brown Sugar Boba Latte *available after 11am*$5.65
Our signature spiced brown sugar boba, made in small batches, infused with real brown sugar molasses and houseblend spices to create a delicious layered flavor and chewiness.
More about Ceremony
Mill's Tavern image

 

Mill's Tavern

101 North Main Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chilled Poached Shrimp U-16$2.50
Served with Cocktail Sauce
14oz. AGED NEW YORK STRIP$45.00
with Mill's Steak Sauce
Atlantic Swordfish Medallions$34.00
with Crispy Yucca, Marinated Roasted Onions and Ginger Lime Coconut Sauce
More about Mill's Tavern
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov image

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CREATE YOUR OWN OMELETTE$14.95
Choices: bacon, ham, sausage, tomato, onion, peppers, spinach,
mushroom, broccoli, your choice of cheese.
THANKSGIVING$12.75
HOT TURKEY WITH STUFFING WITH MAYONNAISE, AND CRANBERRY
FRIED EGG,CHEESE AND MEAT$8.95
Served on a soft roll.
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Tribos Peri Peri RI image

 

Tribos Peri Peri RI

183 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quarter Chicken - Dark$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy 'Lightly Fried' Chicken topped with pickles, perimayo sauce & coleslaw. On Brioche bun.
Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.99
Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor. Served over Tribos rice and house salad
More about Tribos Peri Peri RI
AYAME HIBACHI image

 

AYAME HIBACHI

269 Thayer st, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hibachi Soup$2.99
Clear soup onion and mushroom
Hibachi Chicken & shrimp$15.99
Hibachi Steak$14.99
More about AYAME HIBACHI
New Rivers Restaurant image

 

New Rivers Restaurant

7 Steeple Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
braised chicken thighs$25.00
wine braised organic chicken thighs, stewed barley with winter herbs, lacinato kale, rich chicken jus
restaurant week special$35.00
it is restaurant week in Providence! we are offering a 3 course menu for $35. please select your menu options below.
please specify any meat temperature preferences in the 'special instructions' section
winter salad$12.00
winter salad; lettuces, herbs, chopped winter vegetables, rosemary dijon vinaigrette, whipped ricotta toasts
More about New Rivers Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in College Hill

Nachos

Gyoza

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near College Hill to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston