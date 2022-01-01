College Hill restaurants you'll love
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**TACO SHELL SALAD**
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
|**CHEESE STEAK**
|$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**CHEESE STEAK**
|$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|Peking Ravioli (6)
|$10.95
|General Tsao's Chicken
|$14.95
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence
215 Thayer Street, Providence
|Gyoza
|$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
|Kara-Age
|$9.50
Deep fried chicken thigh marinated with seasoned soy sauce. Served with garlic ponzu.
|Miso
|$14.00
Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Scallions, Wakame.
Ceremony
406 brook street, Providence
|Ube Latte
|$5.50
Our ube latte is topped with home-made fresh whipped cream (NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY) and shredded coconut. Select below for topping, or leave it blank for no topping!
Ube is a purple sweet potato, a single medium-sized ube provides more than 200% of the daily requirement for vitamin A!
|Masala Chai Latte
|$6.00
Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.
|Brown Sugar Boba Latte *available after 11am*
|$5.65
Our signature spiced brown sugar boba, made in small batches, infused with real brown sugar molasses and houseblend spices to create a delicious layered flavor and chewiness.
Mill's Tavern
101 North Main Street, Providence
|Chilled Poached Shrimp U-16
|$2.50
Served with Cocktail Sauce
|14oz. AGED NEW YORK STRIP
|$45.00
with Mill's Steak Sauce
|Atlantic Swordfish Medallions
|$34.00
with Crispy Yucca, Marinated Roasted Onions and Ginger Lime Coconut Sauce
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|CREATE YOUR OWN OMELETTE
|$14.95
Choices: bacon, ham, sausage, tomato, onion, peppers, spinach,
mushroom, broccoli, your choice of cheese.
|THANKSGIVING
|$12.75
HOT TURKEY WITH STUFFING WITH MAYONNAISE, AND CRANBERRY
|FRIED EGG,CHEESE AND MEAT
|$8.95
Served on a soft roll.
Tribos Peri Peri RI
183 Angell Street, Providence
|Quarter Chicken - Dark
|$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
|Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy 'Lightly Fried' Chicken topped with pickles, perimayo sauce & coleslaw. On Brioche bun.
|Chicken & Rice Bowl
|$10.99
Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor. Served over Tribos rice and house salad
AYAME HIBACHI
269 Thayer st, Providence
|Hibachi Soup
|$2.99
Clear soup onion and mushroom
|Hibachi Chicken & shrimp
|$15.99
|Hibachi Steak
|$14.99
New Rivers Restaurant
7 Steeple Street, Providence
|braised chicken thighs
|$25.00
wine braised organic chicken thighs, stewed barley with winter herbs, lacinato kale, rich chicken jus
|restaurant week special
|$35.00
it is restaurant week in Providence! we are offering a 3 course menu for $35. please select your menu options below.
please specify any meat temperature preferences in the 'special instructions' section
|winter salad
|$12.00
winter salad; lettuces, herbs, chopped winter vegetables, rosemary dijon vinaigrette, whipped ricotta toasts