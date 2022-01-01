Burritos in College Hill

College Hill restaurants that serve burritos

Baja's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**BYO BURRITO BOWL**$9.00
**BYO BURRITO**$9.00
More about Baja's Taqueria
**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)** image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**BYO BURRITO**$9.00
**BYO BURRITO BOWL**$9.00
**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill

