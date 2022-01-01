Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in College Hill

Go
College Hill restaurants
College Hill restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$8.95
Chicken Crispy Noodle$13.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
AYAME HIBACHI image

 

AYAME HIBACHI

269 Thayer st, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$10.99
More about AYAME HIBACHI

