Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in College Hill

Go
College Hill restaurants
Toast

College Hill restaurants that serve french fries

Baja's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**FRENCH FRIES**$5.00
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
More about Baja's Taqueria
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**FRENCH FRIES**$5.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov image

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$4.25
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

Browse other tasty dishes in College Hill

Curry

Chicken Tenders

Ravioli

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chimichangas

Salad Bowl

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near College Hill to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston