Fried chicken wings in College Hill

College Hill restaurants
College Hill restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Baja's Taqueria image

 

Baja's Taqueria - 227 Thayer Street

227 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**BYO TACOS (3)**$10.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BURGER**$9.00
Burger made to order. Choice of cheese and toppings
More about Baja's Taqueria - 227 Thayer Street
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image

 

Baja's Tex Mex Grill - Thayer Street

273 Thayer St, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**CHICKEN WINGS & FRIES (8 PC)**$11.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill - Thayer Street

