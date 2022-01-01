Gyoza in College Hill

College Hill restaurants that serve gyoza

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence

215 Thayer Street, Providence

Gyoza$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
AYAME HIBACHI

269 Thayer st, Providence

Gyoza$5.50
