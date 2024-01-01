Pancakes in College Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
College Hill restaurants that serve pancakes
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
No reviews yet
Scallion Pancake
$6.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
No reviews yet
2 RASPBERRY BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
$12.55
3 BLUE BERRY BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
$15.20
2 CHOCOLATE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
$12.55
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
