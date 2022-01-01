Arugula salad in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve arugula salad
Blaze Smith Hill
209 Douglas Avenue, Providence
|BEET & ARUGULA SALAD
|$12.00
roasted beets, orange segments, crumbled feta, pepitas, mimosa vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
1058 Charles St, North Providence
|ARUGULA SALAD
|$13.99
Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Wild Baby Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Grana Padano, Lemon Vinaigrette