Arugula salad in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

 

Blaze Smith Hill

209 Douglas Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEET & ARUGULA SALAD$12.00
roasted beets, orange segments, crumbled feta, pepitas, mimosa vinaigrette
More about Blaze Smith Hill
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
ARUGULA SALAD$13.99
Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$14.00
Wild Baby Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Grana Padano, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Item pic

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$14.00
Wild Baby Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Grana Padano, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Massimo

