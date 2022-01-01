Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve boneless wings

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$9.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
Boneless Wings image

 

Chomp Providence

117 Ives Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$13.00
Crispy Buttermilk fried boneless tenders tossed in your choice house made sauces; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean, Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ
More about Chomp Providence
Banner pic

 

Mighty Mike's Pizza - 277 Thayer Street

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$9.99
More about Mighty Mike's Pizza - 277 Thayer Street

