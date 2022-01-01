Buffalo chicken wraps in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.59
fried buffalo chicken wrapped with romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato & blue cheese dressing
Epicurean Feast
110 Royal Little Drive, Providence
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.32
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese dressing and Buffalo sauce.
Pianta LLC
408 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Buffalo 'Chicken' Wrap (NF, GF Available*)
|$14.00
Spicy buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house-made ranch