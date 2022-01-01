Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.59
fried buffalo chicken wrapped with romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato & blue cheese dressing
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Epicurean Feast

110 Royal Little Drive, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Epicurean Feast
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.32
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese dressing and Buffalo sauce.
More about Piemonte
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo 'Chicken' Wrap (NF, GF Available*)$14.00
Spicy buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house-made ranch
More about Pianta LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Nero's Foundry Cafe

235 Promenade Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Chicken Cutlet, buffalo sauce, lettuce, ranch dressing
More about Nero's Foundry Cafe

