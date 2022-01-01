Burritos in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve burritos
More about Baja's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**WET BURRITO**
|$10.00
Flour Torilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa.
|**BYO BURRITO**
|$11.70
|**BYO BURRITO BOWL**
|$9.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**WET CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO W/ SALSA)**
|$11.00
|**WET BURRITO**
|$10.00
Flour Torilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa.
|**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**
|$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|**WET BURRITO**
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa. Served with a side of lettuce and pico.
|**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**
|$13.00
|**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**
|$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Burrito Bowl
|$7.50
Your choice of Meat, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream in a bowl.
|Burrito - Large Special
|$9.50
Soft Flour Tortilla packed with your choice of Filling, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream
|Burrito - Small Special
|$7.00
Soft Flour Tortilla packed with your choice of Filling, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream
More about Three Sisters
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Three Sisters
1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.00
2 eggs, black beans, Pico De Galo, cheddar in a flour tortilla
More about The Grange
The Grange
166 Broadway, Providence
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Egg or Tofu, Black Beans, Potatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole & Salsa. Served with a Green Salad (VO)
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|SAUSAGE BURRITO
|$10.00
Eggs, sausage,onion peppers, black beans, sourcream and jack cheese
|STEAK BURRITO
|$10.00
Eggs shaved steak,onion, peppers, sourcream, black beans and Jack cheese