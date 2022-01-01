Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**WET BURRITO**$10.00
Flour Torilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa.
**BYO BURRITO**$11.70
**BYO BURRITO BOWL**$9.00
More about Baja's Taqueria
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**WET CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO W/ SALSA)**$11.00
**WET BURRITO**$10.00
Flour Torilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa.
**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**WET BURRITO**$10.00
Flour Tortilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa. Served with a side of lettuce and pico.
**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**$13.00
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl$7.50
Your choice of Meat, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream in a bowl.
Burrito - Large Special$9.50
Soft Flour Tortilla packed with your choice of Filling, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream
Burrito - Small Special$7.00
Soft Flour Tortilla packed with your choice of Filling, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Three Sisters

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$5.00
2 eggs, black beans, Pico De Galo, cheddar in a flour tortilla
More about Three Sisters
The Grange

166 Broadway, Providence

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Egg or Tofu, Black Beans, Potatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole & Salsa. Served with a Green Salad (VO)
More about The Grange
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SAUSAGE BURRITO$10.00
Eggs, sausage,onion peppers, black beans, sourcream and jack cheese
STEAK BURRITO$10.00
Eggs shaved steak,onion, peppers, sourcream, black beans and Jack cheese
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
The Corner Grill

834 Admiral Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BURRITO$11.95
More about The Corner Grill

