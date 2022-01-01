Cake in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve cake
Blaze Smith Hill
209 Douglas Avenue, Providence
|RED VELVET CAKE (Copy)
|$9.00
velvet cake layered with cream cheese icing with whipped cream
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Coffee Cake
|$2.50
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Family Style Potato Cakes (Half Dozen)
|$16.00
Crispy Fontina Potato Cakes
|Potato Cakes (2)
|$8.00
Crispy Fontina Potato Cakes
Little City Coffee & Kitchen
170 Mathewson Street, Providence
|GF Coconut Chai Cake
|$4.00
Our house made chai blended into a rich fluffy coffee cake with a brown sugar coconut filling, and a coconut streusel
|Olive Oil Carrot Cake
|$3.50
Classic carrot cake made with cold pressed olive oil, golden, crimson, and muscat raisins, and toasted walnuts. Topped with an orange cream cheese glaze and walnuts
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.99
served warm with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
|Clam Cakes
Crispy, Golden-Brown, Clam Fritters
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Two cakes made with fresh, lump crab meat blended with herbs, red onions, red peppers and house spices. Panko-breaded and pan seared served with cajun remoulade sauce served with corn salsa
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|8" Old Fashioned Coconut Cake
|$39.00
Serves 10-12pp. Moist coconut cake made with coconut and almond flour. Finished with a light cream cheese frosting, then covered in shredded coconut. Gluten free! Temper approximately 60 minutes before serving.
|8" Rasp Almond Cake
|$50.00
Layered almond sponge cake filled with raspberry puree and mousse. Finished with a light raspberry mousseline buttercream and garnished with a French mirroir and raspberries. Available for Easter!
|10" Carrot Cake
|$55.00
A moist carrot cake made with coconut, walnuts, carrots, pineapple, and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 16-18 pp.
Bayberry Beer Hall
381 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Pineapple Angel Food Cake
|$8.00
Coconut tahini ice cream, fresh pineapple, meringue, crunch
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
decadent 6-layer chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate ganache
|Cheese Cake
|$9.00
|Red Velvet Cake
|$10.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Chocolate Temptation Cake
|$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and hazelnut crunch, finished with chocolate glaze and sprinkles.
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
Gourmet carrot cake - made with real cream cheese. Contains milk, egg, soy, wheat and free nuts.
|Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$4.99
Delicious and refreshing Limoncello Mascarpone Cake.
Wright's Creamery
10 Sims Avenue, Providence
|Carrot Cake Bar, 2 pack
|$6.80
|Bunny Cake - Chocolate
|$22.00
Chocolate cake topped with chocolate frosting.
|Limoncello Bundt Cake
|$15.95
A lemon bundt cake soaked in a house- made limoncello, topped with a white chocolate ganache drip. Serves 6-8
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
|$17.95
HOMEMADE FRIED CRAB PATTIES,POACHED EGGS SERVED ON ENGLISH MUFFIN AND HOLLANDAISE SAUCE WITH HOMEFRIES AND GRILLED TOMATO
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|GF Lava Cake
|$9.00
Warm Molten Chocolate Cake
|Potato Cakes (2)
|$9.00
Crispy Fontina Potato Cakes
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts
135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence
|Pina Colada Cake AVAILABLE MONDAY 4/11 ONLY!
|$3.75
AVAILABLE MONDAY 4/11 ONLY!
Coconut cake with a pineapple glaze. Topped with toasted coconut and a cherry
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts.
|Flourless Banana Coffee Cake
|$3.00
A Banana cake doughnut with a coffee glaze and garnished with gluten free oat crumble.
Pianta LLC
408 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Carrot Cake w/ Cream Cheese Mousse (SF)
|$12.00
brown sugar coconut crumble, roasted pineapple, candied pecans & candied carrot
|Chocolate Cake w/ Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting (SF)
|$11.00
Moist cake over a drizzle of peanut butter sauce. (*No Ice cream for take out services)
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts
55 Cromwell St, Providence
|Flourless Banana Coffee Cake
|$3.00
A flourless banana cake doughnut with a house made coffee glaze. Garnished with gluten free oats.
|VEGAN Chocolate Cake
|$3.50
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts.