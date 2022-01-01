Cake in Providence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve cake

Blaze Smith Hill image

 

Blaze Smith Hill

209 Douglas Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RED VELVET CAKE (Copy)$9.00
velvet cake layered with cream cheese icing with whipped cream
More about Blaze Smith Hill
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$2.50
More about PVD Pizza
Item pic

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Family Style Potato Cakes (Half Dozen)$16.00
Crispy Fontina Potato Cakes
Potato Cakes (2)$8.00
Crispy Fontina Potato Cakes
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Little City Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Little City Coffee & Kitchen

170 Mathewson Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Coconut Chai Cake$4.00
Our house made chai blended into a rich fluffy coffee cake with a brown sugar coconut filling, and a coconut streusel
Olive Oil Carrot Cake$3.50
Classic carrot cake made with cold pressed olive oil, golden, crimson, and muscat raisins, and toasted walnuts. Topped with an orange cream cheese glaze and walnuts
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.99
served warm with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Dune Brother's Seafood image

 

Dune Brother's Seafood

239 dyer street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Cakes
Crispy, Golden-Brown, Clam Fritters
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
Item pic

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$14.00
Two cakes made with fresh, lump crab meat blended with herbs, red onions, red peppers and house spices. Panko-breaded and pan seared served with cajun remoulade sauce served with corn salsa
More about THE DISTRICT
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
8" Old Fashioned Coconut Cake$39.00
Serves 10-12pp. Moist coconut cake made with coconut and almond flour. Finished with a light cream cheese frosting, then covered in shredded coconut. Gluten free! Temper approximately 60 minutes before serving.
8" Rasp Almond Cake$50.00
Layered almond sponge cake filled with raspberry puree and mousse. Finished with a light raspberry mousseline buttercream and garnished with a French mirroir and raspberries. Available for Easter!
10" Carrot Cake$55.00
A moist carrot cake made with coconut, walnuts, carrots, pineapple, and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 16-18 pp.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Consumer pic

 

Bayberry Beer Hall

381 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Angel Food Cake$8.00
Coconut tahini ice cream, fresh pineapple, meringue, crunch
More about Bayberry Beer Hall
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
decadent 6-layer chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate ganache
Cheese Cake$9.00
Red Velvet Cake$10.00
More about Red Stripe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Temptation Cake$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and hazelnut crunch, finished with chocolate glaze and sprinkles.
Carrot Cake$4.99
Gourmet carrot cake - made with real cream cheese. Contains milk, egg, soy, wheat and free nuts.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$4.99
Delicious and refreshing Limoncello Mascarpone Cake.
More about Piemonte
Item pic

 

Wright's Creamery

10 Sims Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Bar, 2 pack$6.80
Bunny Cake - Chocolate$22.00
Chocolate cake topped with chocolate frosting.
Limoncello Bundt Cake$15.95
A lemon bundt cake soaked in a house- made limoncello, topped with a white chocolate ganache drip. Serves 6-8
More about Wright's Creamery
Item pic

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT$17.95
HOMEMADE FRIED CRAB PATTIES,POACHED EGGS SERVED ON ENGLISH MUFFIN AND HOLLANDAISE SAUCE WITH HOMEFRIES AND GRILLED TOMATO
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Item pic

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Lava Cake$9.00
Warm Molten Chocolate Cake
Potato Cakes (2)$9.00
Crispy Fontina Potato Cakes
More about Massimo
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Pina Colada Cake AVAILABLE MONDAY 4/11 ONLY!$3.75
AVAILABLE MONDAY 4/11 ONLY!
Coconut cake with a pineapple glaze. Topped with toasted coconut and a cherry
Carrot Cake$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts.
Flourless Banana Coffee Cake$3.00
A Banana cake doughnut with a coffee glaze and garnished with gluten free oat crumble.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake w/ Cream Cheese Mousse (SF)$12.00
brown sugar coconut crumble, roasted pineapple, candied pecans & candied carrot
Chocolate Cake w/ Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting (SF)$11.00
Moist cake over a drizzle of peanut butter sauce. (*No Ice cream for take out services)
More about Pianta LLC
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Banana Coffee Cake$3.00
A flourless banana cake doughnut with a house made coffee glaze. Garnished with gluten free oats.
VEGAN Chocolate Cake$3.50
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
Carrot Cake$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts

