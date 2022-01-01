Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve cappuccino

Little City Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St

170 Mathewson Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Cappuccino$4.00
Four shots of West End Blues Espresso plus foamy steamed dairy/non-dairy and flavor (optional)
Small Cappuccino$3.50
Two shots of West End Blues Espresso with foamy steamed dairy/non-dairy and flavor (optional)
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St
New Harvest Coffee and Spirits image

 

New Harvest Coffee and Spirits

10 Sims Ave Unit 101, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.50
Espresso with less micro steamed milk
More about New Harvest Coffee and Spirits
Yoleni's image

 

Yoleni's

292 Westminster St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$3.95
More about Yoleni's
Ceremony image

 

Ceremony Tea House

406 brook street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.55
More about Ceremony Tea House
Three Sisters image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Three Sisters

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.00
Espresso with Foamed Milk
More about Three Sisters

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Fritters

Tuna Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Nachos

Penne

White Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (23 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (652 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1396 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston