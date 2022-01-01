Carrot cake in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Little City Coffee & Kitchen
170 Mathewson Street, Providence
|Olive Oil Carrot Cake
|$3.50
Classic carrot cake made with cold pressed olive oil, golden, crimson, and muscat raisins, and toasted walnuts. Topped with an orange cream cheese glaze and walnuts
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|10" Carrot Cake
|$55.00
A moist carrot cake made with coconut, walnuts, carrots, pineapple, and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 16-18 pp.
|8" Carrot Cake
|$38.00
Serves 8-10 pp. Carrots, coconut, pineapple and walnuts make this classic moist cake iced in a cream cheese frosting. Serve chilled or temper 30 minutes before serving.
|6" Carrot Cake
|$28.00
Serves 5-6 pp. Carrots, coconut, pineapple and walnuts make this classic moist cake iced in a cream cheese frosting. Serve chilled or temper 30 minutes before serving.
More about Piemonte
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
Gourmet carrot cake - made with real cream cheese. Contains milk, egg, soy, wheat and free nuts.
More about Wright's Creamery
Wright's Creamery
10 Sims Avenue, Providence
|Carrot Cake Bar, 2 pack
|$6.80
|Carrot Cake - 8"
|$34.50
A spice cake made with shredded carrots and walnuts, filled and topped with cream cheese frosting, garnished with walnuts.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts
135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts.
More about Pianta LLC
Pianta LLC
408 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Carrot Cake w/ Cream Cheese Mousse (SF)
|$12.00
brown sugar coconut crumble, roasted pineapple, candied pecans & candied carrot