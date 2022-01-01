Carrot cake in Providence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little City Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Little City Coffee & Kitchen

170 Mathewson Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Olive Oil Carrot Cake$3.50
Classic carrot cake made with cold pressed olive oil, golden, crimson, and muscat raisins, and toasted walnuts. Topped with an orange cream cheese glaze and walnuts
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
10" Carrot Cake$55.00
A moist carrot cake made with coconut, walnuts, carrots, pineapple, and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 16-18 pp.
8" Carrot Cake$38.00
Serves 8-10 pp. Carrots, coconut, pineapple and walnuts make this classic moist cake iced in a cream cheese frosting. Serve chilled or temper 30 minutes before serving.
6" Carrot Cake$28.00
Serves 5-6 pp. Carrots, coconut, pineapple and walnuts make this classic moist cake iced in a cream cheese frosting. Serve chilled or temper 30 minutes before serving.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.99
Gourmet carrot cake - made with real cream cheese. Contains milk, egg, soy, wheat and free nuts.
More about Piemonte
Item pic

 

Wright's Creamery

10 Sims Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Bar, 2 pack$6.80
Carrot Cake - 8"$34.50
A spice cake made with shredded carrots and walnuts, filled and topped with cream cheese frosting, garnished with walnuts.
More about Wright's Creamery
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake w/ Cream Cheese Mousse (SF)$12.00
brown sugar coconut crumble, roasted pineapple, candied pecans & candied carrot
More about Pianta LLC
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts

