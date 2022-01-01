Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve ceviche

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos image

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Tostada$4.60
Ceviche$9.00
Served refreshingly chilled, Fish & Shrimp cooked in Lime juice with Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Mango, Cucumber, Avocado, Valentina Hot Sauce & Ketchup
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
Los Andes Restaurant image

 

Los Andes Restaurant

903 Chalkstone Ave,, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ceviche clasico$31.00
Fresh barramundi, squid, clams, kiwi mussels, gently tossed with cilantro pureed garlic, rocoto, fresh squeeze lime juice, alongside sweet potatoes, cancha and choclo, served with a shot of leche de tigre
ceviche mixto$33.00
Our Ceviche Clasico with aji limo, aji amarillo, and rocoto pepper
Ceviche Martini$17.00
A delightful medley of seafood consisting of fresh diced barramundi, squid, shrimp, kiwi mussels, tossed with a cilantro, rocoto and garlic leche de tigre, served in a martini glass, garnished with cancha and choclo
More about Los Andes Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Terra Luna Cafe - Providence

57 De Pasquale Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
CEVICHE EN TAZA DE TOSTONE$14.00
Fresh scallops, calamari and shrimp marinated in our cilantro, onion, lemon lime marinade. Served in tostones cups (3pcs)
More about Terra Luna Cafe - Providence

