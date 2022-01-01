Ceviche in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve ceviche
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Ceviche Tostada
|$4.60
|Ceviche
|$9.00
Served refreshingly chilled, Fish & Shrimp cooked in Lime juice with Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Mango, Cucumber, Avocado, Valentina Hot Sauce & Ketchup
Los Andes Restaurant
903 Chalkstone Ave,, Providence
|ceviche clasico
|$31.00
Fresh barramundi, squid, clams, kiwi mussels, gently tossed with cilantro pureed garlic, rocoto, fresh squeeze lime juice, alongside sweet potatoes, cancha and choclo, served with a shot of leche de tigre
|ceviche mixto
|$33.00
Our Ceviche Clasico with aji limo, aji amarillo, and rocoto pepper
|Ceviche Martini
|$17.00
A delightful medley of seafood consisting of fresh diced barramundi, squid, shrimp, kiwi mussels, tossed with a cilantro, rocoto and garlic leche de tigre, served in a martini glass, garnished with cancha and choclo